SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $600.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $564.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.50.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $575.02. 7,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.42. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $586.78.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

