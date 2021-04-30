SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of EWTX stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $40.49.
Cricut Company Profile
