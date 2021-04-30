SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Cricut Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.