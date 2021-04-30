SVB Leerink Reaffirms Hold Rating for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.31.
Accolade stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Read More: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.