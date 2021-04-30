SVB Leerink Reaffirms Hold Rating for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Accolade stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Accolade by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 289,411 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 526,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $41,847,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $37,753,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

