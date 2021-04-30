SVB Leerink Weighs in on Accolade, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Accolade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Accolade by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $37,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

