Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Swisscom has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
SCMWY traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
