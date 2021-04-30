Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Swisscom has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

SCMWY traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

