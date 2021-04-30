Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $161.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYNA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Synaptics stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,481,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Synaptics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

