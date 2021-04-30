Syneos Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 668 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 868% compared to the typical volume of 69 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $224,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,116,000 after buying an additional 387,785 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,932,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Syneos Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $83.50 on Friday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

