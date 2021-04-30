Systemax (SYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Systemax to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Systemax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,736. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

In other news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $532,917.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,170.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921 in the last quarter. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

