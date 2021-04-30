Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 168.3% from the March 31st total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAOP opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. Taoping has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

