Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $33.05 Average PT from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. 2,166,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

