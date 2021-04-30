TD Securities Boosts FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$222.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$222.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

FSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$223.88.

TSE FSV opened at C$203.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.58. FirstService has a one year low of C$106.90 and a one year high of C$219.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$195.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$182.87.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,261,000. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares in the company, valued at C$43,100.40.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

