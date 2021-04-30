TD Securities Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$140.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Trisura Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$133.63.

TSU opened at C$130.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$39.39 and a one year high of C$131.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.51.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 5.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

