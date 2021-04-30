TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has a $135.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.40.

TEL stock opened at $138.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

