Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Technicolor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Technicolor stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Technicolor has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

About Technicolor

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

