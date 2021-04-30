Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGP opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

