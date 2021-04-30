Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of TLTZY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 16,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

