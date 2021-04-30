Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $416.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $447.41. 4,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,549. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

