Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $452.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.82.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.00.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

