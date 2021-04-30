Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $478.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $478.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

TFX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Shares of TFX opened at $417.20 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

