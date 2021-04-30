Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TELNY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

