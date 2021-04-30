Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.