Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, an increase of 337.0% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GIM opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $382,104.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

