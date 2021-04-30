Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 58,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,936. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $30.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $239.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

