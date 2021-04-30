Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $26.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $703.96. The company had a trading volume of 931,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,683,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $686.40 and its 200 day moving average is $654.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

