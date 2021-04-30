Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys $324,900.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TCBI opened at $68.68 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,519 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

