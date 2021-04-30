Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.680-1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.13 billion-$4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.68-1.92 EPS.

TXN stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.90. The company had a trading volume of 146,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,398. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.23.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

