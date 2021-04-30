Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

