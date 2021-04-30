Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.680-1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.13 billion-$4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.68-1.92 EPS.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.89 on Friday, hitting $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 152,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.23.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.