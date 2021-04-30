Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.680-1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.13 billion-$4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.68-1.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.47. 130,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,398. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

