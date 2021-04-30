TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.29.

NASDAQ TFII traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $87.91.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

