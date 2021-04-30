TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded TFI International to an outperformer rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.66. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,245. TFI International has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $87.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

