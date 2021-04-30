TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$117.00 Price Target at CIBC

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by CIBC to C$117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.94.

TSE:TFII traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$107.49. 300,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.54. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$108.48. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total transaction of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$422,762,116.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

