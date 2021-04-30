The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.45

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$69.45 and traded as high as C$78.77. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$78.53, with a volume of 2,992,951 shares changing hands.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.45.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

