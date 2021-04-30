The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co increased its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $235.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.17 and a 200-day moving average of $214.55. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.17.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

