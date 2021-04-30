The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $235.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.55. The company has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.17.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.