The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $250,880.00. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders sold 2,050,633 shares of company stock valued at $127,668,779 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

