The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 84,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,830. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,050,633 shares of company stock worth $127,668,779 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

