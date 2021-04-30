The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.19.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

