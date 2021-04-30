The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.85.

COO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.34. 3,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $414.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

