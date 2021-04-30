The E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,705.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $121,582.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,683.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,522. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.