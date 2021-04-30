The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces Earnings Results

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

FLIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,205. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $506.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

