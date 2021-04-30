The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDVA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 10,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.

Get The Freedom Bank of Virginia alerts:

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.