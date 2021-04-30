The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FDVA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 10,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.
The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile
