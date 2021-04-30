The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

LON ULVR traded up GBX 11.75 ($0.15) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,224.75 ($55.20). The company had a trading volume of 3,152,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,063.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,280.90. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

