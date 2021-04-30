The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 2,500 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00.

HSY stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average of $151.08. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $165.50.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Hershey by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

