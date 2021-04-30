The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.31. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.79.

HSY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.30. 1,189,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

