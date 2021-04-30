The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.79.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.08.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 11.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 251.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.6% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

