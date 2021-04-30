The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 228.6% in April

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the March 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The India Fund by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

NYSE:IFN remained flat at $$20.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 97,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.