The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

