The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 50.6% in April

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCX. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 5,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

