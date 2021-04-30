The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 34,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

